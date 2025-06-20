Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ryan Reynolds jokes that Underdogs is the first project his kids can actually watch with him

Ryan Reynolds jokes that Underdogs is the first project his kids can actually watch with him

Updated on: 20 June,2025 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Ryan Reynolds narrates National Geographic’s Underdogs, spotlighting nature’s overlooked heroes. He jokes it’s the first project his kids can actually watch—unlike Deadpool & Wolverine, which they 'technically saw with their eyes and ears closed'

Ryan Reynolds jokes that Underdogs is the first project his kids can actually watch with him

Ryan Reynolds. Pic/AFP

Ryan Reynolds jokes that Underdogs is the first project his kids can actually watch with him
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has turned narrator for Underdogs, an unconventional natural history docu-series from National Geographic.

The docu-series, which premièred on JioHotstar, on Thursday, celebrated the lesser-known creatures of the animal kingdom, highlighting their bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, and dubious parenting tactics, a press release said.


“Getting to work with National Geographic on Underdogs was a dream come true, mostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw Deadpool & Wolverine but I don’t think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears, and screaming for two hours,” Reynolds said in a statement.


“We’re so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain, and can’t wait for everyone to see,” he added. 

Produced by Reynolds’ Maximum Effort in partnership with Wildstar Films, the five-part series aims to engage audiences with its witty narration, immersive visuals, and offbeat natural storytelling. The original soundtrack, composed by Harry Gregson-Williams, was released on June 13, and is now streaming across all major platforms.

Underdogs is executive produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, Dan Rees, Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox, and others.

The series is a joint venture between Reliance and The Walt Disney Company.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

