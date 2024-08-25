Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sabrina Carpenter on writing Espresso No one liked me romantically at that point

Sabrina Carpenter on writing 'Espresso': 'No one liked me romantically at that point'

Updated on: 25 August,2024 11:25 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Sabrina Carpenter discussed her intentions for the track, which became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia

Sabrina Carpenter on writing 'Espresso': 'No one liked me romantically at that point'

Sabrina Carpenter. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sabrina Carpenter on writing 'Espresso': 'No one liked me romantically at that point'
x
00:00

Singer Sabrina Carpenter's massive hit 'Espresso' was a "manifestation tactic." She discussed her intentions for the track, which became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, as well as its success, reported People. "It was a manifestation tactic, because no one liked me romantically at that point - no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet.


"I didn't have anyone I was even talking to." She added that she's "always been a bit delusional, in that sense." Carpenter also addressed her "newfound" chart success, thanks to "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." "Full transparency: I've never really been on charts until quite recently, so it's a newfound, like ... I'm interested," she said. 



"It's not the reason I write music and it's not the reason I'll ever write music." In June, the 'Sue Me' performer discussed the success of 'Espresso' "My mom has been like, 'Do you feel crazy right now?'" said Carpenter of the song. "I just love that people get my sense of humor."


The "Nonsense" artist also said songwriters Steph Jones and Amy Allen, as well as producer Julian Bunetta, inspired the track's quotable lyrics. "That's the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen," Carpenter said of working with her songwriting team. "I've really honed in on the people that I love making music with," reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK