Sabrina Carpenter discussed her intentions for the track, which became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia

Sabrina Carpenter. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sabrina Carpenter on writing 'Espresso': 'No one liked me romantically at that point' x 00:00

Singer Sabrina Carpenter's massive hit 'Espresso' was a "manifestation tactic." She discussed her intentions for the track, which became her first top-five hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and topped the charts in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia, as well as its success, reported People. "It was a manifestation tactic, because no one liked me romantically at that point - no one was obsessed with me," she told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't have anyone I was even talking to." She added that she's "always been a bit delusional, in that sense." Carpenter also addressed her "newfound" chart success, thanks to "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." "Full transparency: I've never really been on charts until quite recently, so it's a newfound, like ... I'm interested," she said.

"It's not the reason I write music and it's not the reason I'll ever write music." In June, the 'Sue Me' performer discussed the success of 'Espresso' "My mom has been like, 'Do you feel crazy right now?'" said Carpenter of the song. "I just love that people get my sense of humor."

The "Nonsense" artist also said songwriters Steph Jones and Amy Allen, as well as producer Julian Bunetta, inspired the track's quotable lyrics. "That's the only way those borderline idiotic-slash-funniest lyrics can happen," Carpenter said of working with her songwriting team. "I've really honed in on the people that I love making music with," reported People.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever