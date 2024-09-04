Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with this message

Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with this message

Updated on: 04 September,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The ‘House of Gucci’ star shared a special birthday dump, and made it a point to let her admirers know that none of the pictures are throwback images, reports ‘People’ magazine

Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with this message

Salma Hayek. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Salma Hayek celebrates her 58th birthday with this message
x
00:00

Actress Salma Hayek recently turned 58 and treated her fans with bikini pictures of herself  as she defied the concept of time in new Instagram photos she shared. 


The ‘House of Gucci’ star shared a special birthday dump, and made it a point to let her admirers know that none of the pictures are throwback images, reports ‘People’ magazine.



Also read: Salma Hayek says being married to Francois-Henri Pinault is like a 'gentle breeze'


She wrote in the caption, “Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! PS: None of these are throwbacks”.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen sporting various bikinis while she is aboard a yacht.

As per ‘People’, the first picture shows her standing with the sunset and the sea as her backdrop while posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring bright colours. She accessorised her look with a straw hat, black sunshades and gold hoop earrings.

In other images, the actress was seen lounging on the vessel and being camera-ready in various bikinis and floral cover-ups. One cheeky photo saw Hayek from behind, driving the boat as she channelled her inner captain.

She posted a total of 18 pictures in her birthday carousel — and the ‘Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard’ star appeared relaxed and happy in each one. Ahead of her birthday, she also uploaded more boat day footage.

"This was my summer song for 2024", she captioned a clip of herself dancing, before adding, "Esta fue mi canción del verano de 2024” in Spanish.

She also noted that the tune was "Beso (Fruta Fresca)" by Carlos Vives and Wakyin, both of whom happily returned the love via social media. Vives, 63, reposted the clip to his Instagram account, writing in part, "I love you, and what happiness it gave me to find this video”, in Spanish. "LA REINA," Wakyin added on the same clip, which he posted to his Instagram Stories. It translates to "the queen”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

salma hayek hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK