Samuel L Jackson comments on Quentin Tarantino’s criticism

The debate around the impact of Marvel on Hollywood continues to swirl. Now Pulp Fiction actor Samuel L Jackson is weighing in on Quentin Tarantino’s opinion that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”.

During an interview, Jackson was asked for his take on the debate regarding frequent collaborator Tarantino, who recently said on a podcast that movie stars have disappeared due to the “Marvel-isation of Hollywood”. “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats?” Jackson added.

The actor, who plays the character Nick Fury in the MCU, referenced the late Chadwick Boseman as a definitive “movie star” from the Marvel era. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star,” said Jackson.

