Sandra Oh admits fame made her 'very sick'

Updated on: 13 June,2022 11:50 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Oh joined the show in 2005, and she's recalled how it changed her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Sandra Oh/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


'Grey's Anatomy' star Sandra Oh has revealed that fame had a detrimental impact on her health. She shared: "When 'Grey's Anatomy' came my life changed very much. And it's tricky to imagine, because this is almost 20 years ago, so the context is very different, but the stress is the same, or the confusion is the same."

Oh joined the show in 2005, and she's recalled how it changed her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk. She told Variety: "I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, right? It's just like, 'Oh, I can't sleep. Oh, my back hurts. I don't know what's wrong with my skin.' I learned that I had to take care of my health first.




"But that's not only your body, right? That is your soul. That is definitely your mind. You know what I mean? Because you can't ultimately depend on anyone else. You have to somehow find it within yourself." Oh feels her work is actually much more demanding than some people may realise.


