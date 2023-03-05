'Saving Private Ryan' star Tom Sizemore dies at 61

Sizemore 'passed away peacefully in his sleep' at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, with his two sons and his brother, Paul Sizemore, by his side, Lago said in a statement released on behalf of the family

Tom Sizemore. Pic/AFP

Known for his work in hit films like 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Natural Born Killers' and 'Heat', Tom Sizemore has passed away.

The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in mid-February. The 61-year-old actor died on Friday, his representative Charles Lago confirmed, reported CNN.

Sizemore "passed away peacefully in his sleep" at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, with his two sons and his brother, Paul Sizemore, by his side, Lago said in a statement released on behalf of the family.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom," Paul Sizemore said in the statement. "He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, and giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always."

On Monday, Sizemore's family said doctors informed them there was "no further hope" and recommended "end of life decision" due to the condition of his health, according to a statement released, reported CNN.

Born in Detroit, Sizemore made a name for himself in Hollywood playing tough guys.

He had a small role in the 1989 Oliver Stone film 'Born on the Fourth of July' and made his debut on the small screen playing Sgt. Vinnie Ventresca in the ABC series 'China Beach'.

Sizemore followed that with performances in various films, including 'Point Break' in 1991, 'True Romance' in 1993, 'Natural Born Killers' in 1994 and 'Strange Days' in 1995, reported CNN.

His co-starring role as Bat Masterson in Kevin Costner's western 'Wyatt Earp' earned Sizemore acclaim. He went on to other major roles in 'Pearl Harbor' and 'Black Hawk Down', both released in 2001.

He was perhaps best known for his role as Sgt. Mike Horvath in the 1998 World War II film 'Saving Private Ryan'.

Sizemore recently appeared in the Netflix series 'Cobra Kai' and the independent supernatural film, 'Impuratus'.

Also Read: Michael B. Jordan receives a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, see pic

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever