Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Scarlett Johansson refuses to join Instagram for Jurassic World Rebirth release

Scarlett Johansson refuses to join Instagram for Jurassic World Rebirth release

Updated on: 12 March,2025 10:34 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Scarlett Johansson revealed that her Jurassic World Rebirth studio asked her about whether or not she would join Instagram to promote the summer blockbuster

Scarlett Johansson refuses to join Instagram for Jurassic World Rebirth release

Scarlett Johansson. Pic/AFP

Scarlett Johansson is not on Instagram, and it seems that the Hollywood star has no interest in joining the social media platform anytime soon.


Speaking to InStyle magazine for a new cover story, the Oscar nominee revealed that her "Jurassic World Rebirth" studio recently asked her about whether or not she would join Instagram to help promote the summer blockbuster. And her answer was "no", Variety reported.


"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of "Jurassic World: Rebirth?"' Johansson said. "I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think]... is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could."


"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient," she added. "So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."

Johansson is headlining "Jurassic World Rebirth" alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

