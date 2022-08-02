Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller to star in Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut 'My Mother's Wedding'

Its plot will be about three sisters who return to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana

Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller/ Pic- File pic

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Sienna Miller are all set to play sisters in the upcoming movie 'My Mother's Wedding', which will be helmed by debutant director Kristin Scott Thomas. According to Fox News, multiple sources have reported that principal photography for the movie has wrapped, but there is currently no release date for the film.

Its plot will be about three sisters who return to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, Diana. The sisters are very different from each other with Georgina as a nurse, Victoria as a Hollywood star, and Katherine as a captain in the Royal Navy.

Also Read: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to headline Jason Bateman-directed 'Project Artemis'

'My Mother's Wedding' also stars Emily Beecham, who plays one of the sisters, and Scott Thomas herself who plays their mother Diana. This is the third time that she has played Johansson's mother in a movie. The first time was in 'The Horse Whisperer' and the second was in 'The Other Boleyn Girl'. "Directing and acting with such talented actresses and reuniting with Scarlett Johansson has been exhilarating," Scott Thomas said in a statement.

Though this film is Scott Thomas's first one as a director, she is an Oscar-nominated actress and has been in movies like 'The English Patient', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', and 'Gosford Park' among others. "I have wanted to direct for a long time and it was thrilling to create this fictional family using my own childhood memories as a springboard," Scott Thomas said.

The first-look image of 'My Mother's Wedding' was released showing the three sisters, Johansson, Miller, and Beecham all sitting around a dinner table.

As per Fox News, the upcoming movie will be produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Other actors in the film include Freida Pinto, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire, Mark Stanley, Thibault de Montalembert, and Samson Kayo.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever