Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, recently found herself in a controversy after she was accused of taking drugs in her Wondermind office. The accusations were levelled by employees of the mental health-centred media company. She has now vehemently denied the allegations. For the unversed, Wondermind is a start-up, Mandy co-founded with Selena to create mental health-related content through a website, podcasts, TV shows and movies

Mandy Teefey denies snorting drugs

Talking to The Cut, Mandy shared, "I started Wondermind because I wanted to help people with mental illness. It's unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing is that the media is willing to amplify their lies."

The 49-year-old was accused of snorting "a line of Ritalin" in her office, according to employees. Meanwhile, other employees alleged that Mandy had vitamin IV drips administered regularly by a "rotation of nurses," as another nurse would give her liquid Benadryl.

She reportedly told employees that she needed the injections to help with "allergies and the aftermath of severe COVID and double pneumonia in late 2021." However, the employees shared that she often "spoke slowly and seemed drowsy" afterwards.

Apart from denying the overall drug allegations, Mandy also claimed that her snorting Ritalin, an ADHD medication, was "absolutely not" true.

Wondermind controversy

In the summer of 2023, Wndermind employees claimed that Selena often stepped in to pay employees and financially support them as the nonprofit struggled to secure funding. When concerns regarding Wondermind not paying employees came to light in May, the company informed Forbes that it had "rectified" the situation.

A spokesperson reportedly said, "Like many startups, Wondermind has been working through its own set of growing pains. In the coming days, we will be transitioning into a new chapter for Wondermind and continuing our important work in mental fitness that helps hundreds of thousands of people."

In 2022, Selena had shared a press release announcing the company, saying, "Every person has their own mental health journey. If we ignore them, glamorise them or hide them from the world, it doesn't change that the journey is very real." She added, "Wondermind is extending a larger mental health conversation that began for so many during this pandemic."