Selena Gomez admitted how not being able to bear kids made her grieve, but feels blessed to have the options of adoption and surrogacy open for her to choose from and still become a mother

Selena Gomez Pic/AFP

Selena Gomez on plans for motherhood: 'I unfortunately can't carry my own children'

American singer and actress Selena Gomez who is dating Benny Blanco, opened up on her plans for motherhood. The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker got candid about being unable to bear children due to her lupus diagnosis. She also admitted how it made her grieve, but feels blessed to have the options of adoption and surrogacy open for her to choose from and still become a mother.

Selena Gomez is unable to carry her own children

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Selena explained, “I haven’t ever said this...but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez said. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

In 2014, Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 as a consequence of her lupus diagnosis.

She added, “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship

Benny worked with Selena on her song 'I Can't Get Enough' in 2019 which fuelled dating rumours. They publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023, although they had been together privately for six months before making it official. Since then, the couple has shared affectionate moments on social media, showcasing their bond through heartfelt posts. They have also been seen together at various public events, including the Golden Globes, Primetime Emmys, and courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

Selena infamously dated Justin Bieber off and on for eight years. They split for the final time in March 2018 just months before he married Hailey Bieber. Blanco was previously linked to actress Elsie Hewitt.