Selena Gomez quits social media after becoming most followed female on Instagram

Pic/ Selena Gomez's Instagram

Selena Gomez has now become the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram.

The singer has beaten Kylie Jenner with her Instagram game. At the time of writing this article, Selena's followers are 382 million while Kylie's are 380 million.

Kylie was the most followed female on Instagram earlier.

However, amid all this Selena announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.

Page Six reported that on Thursday, Selena went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."

"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.

"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."

This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media.

The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.

In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

On September 3, 2020, Selena launched her very own beauty brand named 'Rare Beauty'.The brand's Instagram page has also reached a fan following of 3.8M followers. The brand claims that one per cent of all their sales go to support mental health.

Singer Rema and Selena's 'Calm Down' claimed the number 1 spot on the Billboard charts, on January 9,2023.

Selena is also working on the season 3 of 'Only Murders in the Building' with Meryl Streep joining her on the new season.

