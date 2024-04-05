Shakira reveals what she finds cringe-worthy about her older work

Shakira spoke about the vocal technique when host Sean Evans asked what makes her "cringe or wince" when listening to her old music

Singer Shakira, who just released her 12th studio album, opened up about what she finds "cringe" about her old music, reported People.

The 47-year-old Colombian artist spoke on a recent episode of 'First We Feast's Hot Ones' and discussed what she now finds cringe-worthy about her older work. Although the singer boldly stated that she has evolved as a performer over the years, she also revealed that she believes she used to "overdo" her distinctive yodel on early tunes.

Shakira spoke about the vocal technique when host Sean Evans asked what makes her "cringe or wince" when listening to her old music.

"So many things," she responded.

"I think I used to overdo the cries in my voice," she continued.

"I think it was exaggerated," Shakira noted of her old music. "A little baroque. You know?"

"Too much Shakira," she jokingly added.

According to People, The Latin pop sensation then explained why she believes her voice sounds much stronger now. "I noticed that after my pregnancies, my voice got thicker, more rounded, more full," said the mother of two. (Shakira shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, with her ex-partner Gerard Pique.)

"Also, my choices are more my chore. I have evolved as a woman, as a person, my intellect has evolved," the Grammy winner said.

Evans, 37, said on 'Hot Ones' that he wanted to ask Shakira what she remembers most about her past work because of recent statements she made in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Work 1, in which she stated she "used to suck."

While the "Waka Waka" singer was somewhat joking, she said that she often thinks about how much her voice has grown whenever her music comes on the radio and that she points out those changes to her two sons.

"I feel that my voice keeps changing over the years, and I tell my [sons Milan and Sasha] that," Shakira shared at the time. "I sometimes listen to some music of mine with them. Not on purpose, but it just happens, you know, maybe some a song, some comes out on the playlist or the radio or whatever."

"I say, 'I used to suck. But, I think I've evolved,'" the "Whenever, Wherever" singer continued. "I like myself much better now as an artist, but that's only me."

The Latin Grammy winner also admitted that she understands some fans might have liked her early work the best, but thinks she's "matured" the most stylistically and as an artist in recent years.

Shakira recently released her 12th studio album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' on March 22. The project features hits like "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro, "Monotonia" with Ozuna, "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap and "TQG" with Karol G, among others," reported People.

