Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Shanghai Film Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

Shanghai Film Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

Updated on: 07 June,2022 10:32 AM IST  |  Shanghai
IANS |

Top

The 25th edition of the festival will instead be held next year, in 2023, reports 'Variety'

Shanghai Film Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 crisis

Representative Image


China's most prestigious film festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival has officially been cancelled for this year. The festival is normally held in mid-June. The 25th edition of the festival will instead be held next year, in 2023, reports 'Variety'. The decision to cancel this year's festival outright is a sign of the continuing difficulties under which the film industry is currently operating in China.

In 2020, the festival moved its dates from June to August, after cinemas endured a five-and-a-half-month period of closure running from late January to early July. In 2021, organizers considered moving the festival to July, but in the end went ahead with it in its normal June slot, albeit with the country operating under significant travel restrictions. These involved two-week quarantine periods paid for at travelers' own expense and potentially intrusive virus testing regimes, reports 'Variety'. The Shanghai festival organizers say they will try to put on film events in the second half of this year, should conditions permit.




"Due to the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic, the Shanghai International Film Festival Organizing Committee has decided that the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival originally scheduled to be held in June 2022 will be postponed to next year," organisers said in a statement. "We would hereby like to express our heartfelt thanks and sincere apologies to people from all walks of life who care and support the Shanghai International Film Festival. If conditions permit, we will plan and hold relevant film festivals and themed events in the second half of this year to share the pleasant experience brought by film art and film activities."


Show full article

china shanghai Coronavirus hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK