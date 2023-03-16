Breaking News
Shekhar Kapur's ‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’ dominates global box office, called a 'big hug' by audiences

Updated on: 16 March,2023 04:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakash Khuman | aakash.khuman@midday.com

Shekhar Kapur's cross-cultural rom-com ‘What's Love Got to Do with It’ gains global acclaim, set to release in India on March 17th after winning awards and captivating audiences at film festivals worldwide

L-What's Love Got to Do with It movie poster ; R-Shekhar Kapur


Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been the talk of the town for his globally loved cross-cultural British romantic comedy ‘What's Love Got to Do with It’ which opened to a phenomenal response in several countries and now is set to release in India on the 17th of March 2023. The film has been shown at multiple film festivals and has been winning awards as well.


‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’ released in the UK on February 24 and has not only collected nearly 3m pound but the audience members are saying that the film feels like ‘a big hug’. Kapur however credits the popularity of the film to, ‘we haven’t seen anything like this for a long time. And there is this emotional hangover from COVID’.



Now, Shout! Studios has acquired U.S. and Canada rights to the film, with a view to releasing it in late spring.


Directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan, "What's Love Got to Do with It?" is a British rom-com featuring an all-star cast including Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Shekhar Kapur is arguably one of the finest storytellers in the world. His directorial debut was the family drama "Masoom" (1983), featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and the young Jugal Hansraj & Urmila Matondkar.  He was a nephew of veteran actor Dev Anand.

Having won countless prestigious accolades like the BAFTA Award, FIlmfare, Padma Shri and others, his body work is dotted with historic and remarkable films like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, Four Feathers and Elizabeth.

 

