Shia LaBeouf joins Coppola’s Megalopolis

The lawsuit alleged multiple incidents of physical abuse during the couple’s one-year relationship between 2018 and 2019, with the musician claiming that LaBeouf at one point nearly choked her to death. The lawsuit is yet to go to trial
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf has joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s $100-million epic feature, Megalopolis. The movie boasts an all-star line-up, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.
The screenplay was penned by Coppola in the 1980s. The story is reportedly set in an alternate reality version of New York City dubbed ‘New Rome’. LaBeouf’s casting comes after the star had been all but blacklisted from Hollywood after musician FKA Twigs, his former romantic partner, filed a lawsuit against him in 2020 for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.
The lawsuit alleged multiple incidents of physical abuse during the couple’s one-year relationship between 2018 and 2019, with the musician claiming that LaBeouf at one point nearly choked her to death. The lawsuit is yet to go to trial.
After the allegations broke, LaBeouf, who has a history of legal issues and arrests, issued an apology, eventually left his management agency and reportedly sought inpatient treatment.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever