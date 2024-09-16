Emmy Awards’ complete list of winners: 'Shogun' dominated the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, registering a total of 19 wins. 'The Bear' proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins

In Pic: Shogun & The Bear

From Shogun's big win to The Bear's dominance, Emmy Awards' complete list of winners

The starry night has finally come to an end! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 15th, which was September 16th according to Indian Standard Time. The award show was hosted by the famous father-son duo, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. Several international publications predicted that 'Shogun' would win big this year, and as expected, the historical drama television series 'Shogun' dominated the 76th annual Emmy Awards, registering a total of 19 Emmy wins, according to the series' official Instagram handle.

Apart from 'Shogun''s amazing and grand win at the awards, 'Hacks' emerged as a standout in the comedy categories, securing the award for Best Comedy Series at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, a notable upset over last year's winner, 'The Bear'.

Despite 'Hacks' taking the top comedy prize, 'The Bear' proved its dominance with a total of 11 wins, setting a new record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single season.

'Baby Reindeer' was recognized as the Best Limited or Anthology Series, with Richard Gadd securing Best Actor and Jessica Gunning winning Best Supporting Actress in the genre. Gadd also received the award for Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Jodie Foster was honored with Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'True Detective: Night Country', while Lamorne Morris won Best Supporting Actor in the same genre for 'Fargo'.

Complete Winners List:

Best Drama Series- Shogun (FX) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Drama Series- Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Drama Series- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Best Comedy Series- Hacks (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series- Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series- Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Limited or Anthology Series- Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Drama Series- Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie- Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series- Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Drama Series- Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Variety Special- Alex Edelman: Just for Us (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Best Talk Series- The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Best Reality Competition Programme- The Traitors (Peacock) (WINNER)

Best Scripted Variety Series- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

About 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. The Emmy Awards are the most renowned accolades given to television shows and series. The first-ever Emmy Awards were held on January 25, 1949.