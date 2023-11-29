Shoot for 'Venom 3' resumes following actor's strike, shares Tom Hardy

Hardy shared a monochrome image of himself alongside actor and stunt double Jacob Tomuri and writer and director Kelly Marcel. The three had big smiles on their faces and looked happy in the picture

Picture Courtesy/Tom Hardy's Instagram account

Tom Hardy is back on the set of 'Venom 3'. He shared on his Instagram handle that the third instalment of the popular Sony Pictures film series has started production and that the cast and crew have returned for filming, reported People.

Hardy shared a monochrome image of himself alongside actor and stunt double Jacob Tomuri and writer and director Kelly Marcel. The three had big smiles on their faces and looked happy in the picture.

"V3N0M 3The last dance -- thankfully we are back to shooting," he captioned the photo. "And I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here. All our fantastic Cast and crew -- good friends and family -- we've come a long way."

"It's been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey," he continued. "There's always hard turns to burn when we work, but doesn't feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn't get any better."

He then went on to discuss "how proud" he is of Marcel, and noted how much of an "honor" it is to watch her take "the helm" of this film.

"Your instincts are always spot on," he said addressing Marcel. "First class -- I back you. 100%. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges every time."

He concluded the post by declaring, "Here's to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team."

According to People, Sony Pictures announced during CinemaCon in April that Venom 3 and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife would be releasing in the future. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike, which spanned from July 14 to Nov. 9, delayed the filming of both movies.

Sony's announcement of Venom 3 comes after predecessors Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage enjoyed success at the box office. The second installment followed investigative journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) as he wrestled with his inner alter ego, Venom, and visited serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) in prison. Venom: Let There Be Carnage took in more than $502 million at the worldwide box office, reported People.

