Allu Arjun expresses gratitude as he wins SIIMA award for Pushpa 2: 'Thank You for love and recognition'

Updated on: 07 September,2025 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award at the 2025 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. He expressed gratitude to director Sukumar and the entire film crew calling it a humbling moment

Allu Arjun expresses gratitude as he wins SIIMA award for Pushpa 2: 'Thank You for love and recognition'

Picture Courtesy/Allu Arjun's Instagram account

Actor Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor award at the 2025 edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

He received the honour for his performance in Sukumar's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'

Allu Arjun was present at the event along with his director and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, who won her fourth SIIMA trophy this year.


Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun extended his gratitude for the honour.

 
 
 
 
 
"Thank you SIIMA for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa," he wrote in the post.

The actor further dedicated the award to his fans as he thanked them for their unwavering love and support. "I love you my army, Humbled," he wrote.

In the post, Allu Arjun also added pictures of himself from the event, holding up the winner's trophy.

For the awards, the actor chose a complete black ensemble, bringing his usual charm and 'Pushpa' vibe to the stage, while Rashmika looked stunning in a satin-finish rose gold saree.

 
 
 
 
 
Allu Arjun previously received the Best Actor award for 'Pushpa 2' at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

Written and directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was released in 2024, emerging as a big hit at the box office. A sequel to 2021's 'Pushpa: The Rise', the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

The film's story follows the power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

