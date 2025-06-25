Veteran singer-actor Bobby Sherman passed away on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer not long ago. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, who shared the announcement on Instagram

Veteran singer-actor Bobby Sherman has passed away. He was 81.

His wife, Brigette Poublon Sherman, had announced three months ago that the entertainer had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

In posting the news of his death to Instagram Tuesday morning, Poublon Sherman wrote, "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand -- just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby was--brave, gentle, and full of light."

She continued, "As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world -- words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes -- Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him. He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic one-liners."

Sherman came to fame as a regular for two seasons on the ABC series "Here Come the Brides" in 1968-1970 and quickly parlayed that into an even bigger career as a singing star. Sherman was especially beloved by adolescent and pre-teen girls for his hit singles and television appearances, coming to be literally the poster boy for the power of bubblegum music for a few years. With his suitable-for-wall-pasting photo spreads in magazines like Tiger Beat and 16, Sherman was rivaled only by Donny Osmond and David Cassidy in his power to mesmerize with a soothing voice and cuddly good looks, according to Variety.

Besides his wife, Sherman is survived by two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.

