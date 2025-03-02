Breaking News
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone, 63, killed in a car crash by an 18-wheeler

Updated on: 02 March,2025 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Angie Stone's daughter, Ladi Diamond shared the tragic news of the singer's death on her Facebook handle, "My mommy is gone," she wrote

Singer Angie Stone, known as a co-founder of hip-hop trio The Sequence and for her solo R&B hits like 'Wish I Didn't Miss You', has passed away. She was 63. A representative for Stone confirmed that she was killed in a car crash also involving an 18-wheeler on March 1, reported People.


Her daughter, Ladi Diamond shared the tragic news on her Facebook handle, "My mommy is gone," she wrote.


Stone was born Angela Laverne Brown on Dec. 18, 1961, in Columbia, S.C. Her musical journey started when she co-founded The Sequence alongside her high school friends Cheryl Cook, known as "Cheryl the Pearl" and Gwendolyn Chisolm, known as 'Blondy', according to People.


The trio is often credited as one of the first female hip-hop groups, and their 1979 track "Funk You Up" has remained a classic in rap since the 1970s, as per the outlet.

In the 1990s, Stone transitioned to R&B, first performing with the group Vertical Hold before moving solo. In 1999, she released her debut solo album, Black Diamond, which included the smash single "No More Rain (In This Cloud)." She released Mahogany Soul in 2001, and the album's hit "Wish I Didn't Miss You" remains a classic today, reported People.

Stone was also a successful songwriter, collaborating with stars such as D'Angelo, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz.

Apart from music, she has also worked on films and TV, appearing on reality series including VH1's Celebrity Fit Club and R&B Divas: Atlanta. She was seen in movies like The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations and made her Broadway debut in 2003 in the musical Chicago.

Stone released 10 solo albums and was nominated for three Grammys, including Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2003 and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 2004. Last year, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The singer is survived by her daughter Ladi, son Michael (whom she shared with D'Angelo), and two grandchildren, reported People. 

