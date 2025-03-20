Singer Lizzo lashes out at critics of her new song Still Bad

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 March,2025 07:07 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

In a series of posts, Lizzo wrote, “Still bad is a break-up song with the world. It literally starts with me saying, ‘I’m about to throw my phone away’

Lizzo. Pic/AFP

Singer-songwriter Lizzo is lashing out at the criticism of her new music, as she tagged the negative reviews of her song Still bad as “lazy”.


She declared she’s fuming over accusations the track is “too optimistic” and compared herself to music legends such as Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin who all battled their own demons during their time in the spotlight, reports Female First UK.


In a series of posts, Lizzo wrote, “Still bad is a break-up song with the world. It literally starts with me saying, ‘I’m about to throw my phone away’. It’s a call to action for the negativity we experience on our phones and how we need to disengage. I’m literally taking my power back from the ‘birds’ [tweets] that tried to keep me down with negativity.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

