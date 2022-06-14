Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Singer Mick Jagger tests COVID positive Amsterdam concert postponed

Singer Mick Jagger tests COVID positive, Amsterdam concert postponed

Updated on: 14 June,2022 11:55 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the group said in a separate statement

Singer Mick Jagger tests COVID positive, Amsterdam concert postponed

Mick Jagger. Pic/AFP


Singer Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by the singer himself in his social media announcement on Monday.

This forces the postponement of at least one concert by the Rolling Stones, which was scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam, as per Variety.




"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."


Show full article

Coronavirus hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK