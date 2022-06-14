Singer Mick Jagger tests COVID positive, Amsterdam concert postponed

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight's postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the group said in a separate statement

Mick Jagger. Pic/AFP

Singer Mick Jagger has tested positive for COVID-19, as confirmed by the singer himself in his social media announcement on Monday.

This forces the postponement of at least one concert by the Rolling Stones, which was scheduled for Monday night in Amsterdam, as per Variety.

"I'm so sorry that we've had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick."

