Mariah Carey. Pic/AFP

Singer-songwriter and record producer Mariah Carey announced that she will be performing the final show of her annual Christmas tour after cancelling the three shows due to illness, according to People.

"Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special I've loved singing with you every night, and I can't wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the show of the tour," said Carey in an Instagram post, referring to the show at Barclays Center in New York.

Earlier, on December 11, shortly before she was set to perform at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, the singer took to X to make an announcement about cancelling the show due to her illness.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she wrote.

Two days later, the Grammy-winner announced that she was "still sick" and cancelled her performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y., respectively, as per People.

"I'm devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she wrote in her post on X.

She announced her Christmas Time tour on August 2 in an interview, she said she would have "been working day and night on this one," reported People.

"I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen. I'll be doing songs I've never done before, some duets. I've got to keep some surprises," she said.

On Monday, Billboard announced that Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" topped the charts for the 16th week in a row, tying with her other hit, "One Sweet Day." The Queen of Christmas shared the milestone in a post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Best news to wake up to as I prepare for the last show of the tour tomorrow!!!!," reported People.

