Sly move this!

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone’s daughters have revealed that he has written break-up texts for them in the past, and teased that he has been “standoffish” with their potential partners. The actor, best known for his roles in the Rocky and Rambo franchises, was discussed by his daughters Sophia Stallone, 26, and Sistine Stallone, 24, on a podcast recently.

The daughters — who appear alongside Sylvester in the reality TV show, The Family Stallone, which debuted this month — spoke about his attitude towards their dating lives. They made the remarks while they were guests on the latest episode of the Giggly Squad podcast, which is hosted by Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo. Asked about how he handles them dating, Sistine reportedly said, “My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives. He writes most of our break-up texts.”

Her elder sister Sophia agreed, stating, “I highly suggest that girls go up to their dad, and have him write a break-up text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

The report further states that Sistine teased that their exes “never get mad for being honest.” She also added that Sylvester is often “standoffish” when they first bring dates home. She said, “We’re like ‘Oh, this [date] is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home.’ Dad is always standoffish. [He] stands in the corner, and doesn’t say anything, just to intimidate [them].”

