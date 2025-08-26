Snoop Dogg recently recalled watching Lightyear with his grandchildren and being caught off guard by the representation and portrayal of same-sex relationships in the film. He went on to say that he didn't go to watch "this s**t", sparking outrage

Social media users are slamming popular American musician Snoop Dogg on the internet after his comment about LGBTQIA+ representation in movies went viral. He said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because of homosexual relationships' representation in children’s films. His remarks during his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast have sparked widespread criticism online. Many users even questioned his stance on inclusivity in cinema.

Social media users are slamming popular American musician Snoop Dogg on the internet after his comment about LGBTQIA+ representation in movies went viral. He said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because of homosexual relationships' representation in children’s films. His remarks during his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast have sparked widespread criticism online. Many users even questioned his stance on inclusivity in cinema.

Snoop Dogg's comment

During the podcast, the 53-year-old recalled watching the animated film Lightyear with his grandson. He shared that he was unsettled by a storyline in which one of the film’s protagonists, Alisha Hawthorne, is seen raising a child with her wife. The rapper said, “They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

The rapper added that he was caught off guard by the moment. He recalled, “Oh s**t, I didn’t come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He added that his grandson continued questioning the logic of the scene, sharing, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’” Snoop revealed that the exchange “f****ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He added, “It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer."

Lightyear controversy

Notably, the Pixar film, Lightyear, which tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, is not new to controversies. The film had sparked outrage even before its release for including Disney’s first prominent same-sex relationship and kiss.

The scene was almost cut from the film, but was later reinstated after Pixar employees pushed back against studio leadership. Nevertheless, the movie went on to face bans in countries such as the UAE. Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz, defended the same-sex representation by calling critics “idiots.”