Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Snoop Dogg is scared to go to movies with LGBTQ representation Didnt come for this st

Snoop Dogg is scared to go to movies with LGBTQ representation: 'Didn’t come for this s**t'

Updated on: 26 August,2025 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Snoop Dogg recently recalled watching Lightyear with his grandchildren and being caught off guard by the representation and portrayal of same-sex relationships in the film. He went on to say that he didn't go to watch "this s**t", sparking outrage

Snoop Dogg is scared to go to movies with LGBTQ representation: 'Didn’t come for this s**t'

Snoop Dogg

Listen to this article
Snoop Dogg is scared to go to movies with LGBTQ representation: 'Didn’t come for this s**t'
x
00:00

Social media users are slamming popular American musician Snoop Dogg on the internet after his comment about LGBTQIA+ representation in movies went viral. He said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because of homosexual relationships' representation in children’s films. His remarks during his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast have sparked widespread criticism online. Many users even questioned his stance on inclusivity in cinema.

Social media users are slamming popular American musician Snoop Dogg on the internet after his comment about LGBTQIA+ representation in movies went viral. He said he’s “scared to go to the movies” because of homosexual relationships' representation in children’s films. His remarks during his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast have sparked widespread criticism online. Many users even questioned his stance on inclusivity in cinema.

Snoop Dogg's comment



During the podcast, the 53-year-old recalled watching the animated film Lightyear with his grandson. He shared that he was unsettled by a storyline in which one of the film’s protagonists, Alisha Hawthorne, is seen raising a child with her wife. The rapper said, “They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman’. Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”


The rapper added that he was caught off guard by the moment. He recalled, “Oh s**t, I didn’t come in for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” He added that his grandson continued questioning the logic of the scene, sharing, “‘They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’” Snoop revealed that the exchange “f****ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don’t have an answer for.”

He added, “It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer."

Lightyear controversy

Notably, the Pixar film, Lightyear, which tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, is not new to controversies. The film had sparked outrage even before its release for including Disney’s first prominent same-sex relationship and kiss.

The scene was almost cut from the film, but was later reinstated after Pixar employees pushed back against studio leadership. Nevertheless, the movie went on to face bans in countries such as the UAE. Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who voiced Buzz, defended the same-sex representation by calling critics “idiots.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

snoop dogg Controversial LGBTQIA+ hollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK