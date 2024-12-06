Solo Leveling: ReAwakening Movie Review - Shunsuke Nakashige's anime is a visual treat

Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU

Solo Leveling: ReAwakening

Cast: Taito Ban, Genta Nakamura, Haruna Mikawa, Reina Ueda, Daisuke Hirakawa, Hiroki Touchi, Banjo Ginga, Makoto Furukawa

Director: Shunsuke Nakashige

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 121 min

Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU. Its an extremely popular series that has caught the fancy of its audience over time. This omnibus fan offering titled ‘ReAwakening’ basically combines the recap of the first season of the globally popular anime with two episodes of season two.



Over a decade after ‘gates’ connecting worlds appeared, awakening ‘hunters’ with superpowers, weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo encounters a double dungeon and accepts a mysterious quest, becoming the only one able to level up, changing his fate. The existential crisis where Jinwoo first finds himself at the start of the Korean anime series “Solo Leveling,” shape shifts into power battles after a deadly encounter suddenly helps him advance and start growing much more powerful — something no other Hunter has the ability to do. The catch is that Jinwoo must now do the bidding of a mysterious power that assigns him new quests to complete no matter how dangerous or morally compromising they might be.



The season’s first half is brushed over in a recap where priority is given to later previously unseen events. “Reawakening” primarily focuses on the big battles Jinwoo finds himself in as he levels up further and figures out ways to play “The System” that controls him.



A-1 Pictures manages to transform the dynamic visuals of the original manhwa into breathtaking animation. The studio transforms Dubu’s detailed artwork into fluid motion, capturing the original’s frenetic energy while making it suitable for cinema.



The fight sequences are the film’s highlights. Each battle sequence preserves the manhwa’s motion and impact. The studio’s ability to keep the sense of movement from the original artwork is commendable. Every battle feels balletic and brutally realistic.



The fight scenes are breathtaking, and the transition from Season 1 into Season 2 is seamlessly executed. The animation quality is also something we have never experienced before. The character designs are stunning. Bright colorful visuals supported with exceptional sound design and an impressive voice cast, it’s a visual treat.



The concept of combining a condensed recap and previews of what’s to come into a theatrical package is a grand idea when done seamlessly. This one does it!