Sophie Turner files a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, alleges singer 'wrongfully detained kids'

In the latest twist of the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce saga, the British actor has taken legal action against her estranged husband. According to a court filing obtained by the New York Post, Sophie Turner is suing Joe Jonas for allegedly refusing to allow their daughters to return to her native England. The lawsuit asserts that this action is in violation of the mother's custodial rights under English law, as England is considered the habitual residence of the children.

Sophie Turner's legal action is rooted in a prior agreement with Joe Jonas. It was agreed that Joe would hand over their two daughters, Willa (3 years old) and their one-year-old whose name has not been disclosed, once Sophie visited Manhattan in person to collect them after completing her work on the UK series "Joan."

However, the lawsuit alleges that Joe Jonas reneged on this agreement when Sophie arrived in the city on September 17 to retrieve their children. To add to the complexity, Joe Jonas is reportedly in possession of their daughters' passports.

The divorce of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner was filed on September 5, marking the end of their four-year marriage. While both parties have maintained silence regarding the reasons behind their split, numerous speculations have surfaced online. One prevailing theory suggests that Joe was unsupportive of Sophie during her second pregnancy. Allegedly, Sophie desired to prioritize staying at home with their children, while Joe insisted on her accompanying him to social events.

During this tumultuous period, Joe Jonas has been occupied with the Jonas Brothers' concert tour alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin, traversing the United States. In a concert held in Los Angeles, Joe made a cryptic statement addressing the situation, saying, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys."

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner was captured in a candid moment while shooting "Joan" in the UK, where she was seen smoking and sharing an intimate moment with her co-star Franke Dillane. Upon her return to the United States, she was photographed spending time with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who also happens to be Joe Jonas's ex-girlfriend.