Sophie Turner films kiss scene with co-star Frank Dillane after announcing separation from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was recently spotted shooting a kiss scene with her Joan co-star Frank Dillane on a beach in Spain

Sophie Turner was filming a kiss scene with her co-star Frank Dillane on a beach in Spain Pictures from the shoot surface weeks after she announced separation from Joe Jonas Sophie was clicked while shooting for her series, Joan

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' separation news shook Hollywood. The much-in-love couple has two daughters from a marriage of 5 years. Now, weeks after the separation announcement was made, the actress was seen shooting for her upcoming ITVX series Joan.

Sophie was shooting with her co-star Frank Dillane on a beach in Spain. The pair was photographed while they were filming a passionate kiss. The actress was dressed in a monokini and paired it with a printed jacket. Frank wore a white shirt and pants.

Sophie and Joe announced the end of their marriage on September 6. Reportedly, he submitted a petition in Miami, Florida on September 5 to end their union stating the relationship is "irretrievably broken". A source close to the couple shared with PEOPLE, "(They spent) the whole summer apart ... They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months ... As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the U.K."

The couple's joint statement on the separation read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision. We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Sophie and Joe got married in a highly private ceremony in Vegas in May 2019 at A Little White Wedding Chapel. They attended the Billboard Music Awards there too. They had a France wedding a while later with family and friends in attendance. The couple became parents to Willa in July 2020. Sophie confirmed her second pregnancy at the MET Gala 2022 with Joe. She flaunted her baby bump in a black outfit.

Speaking of her upcoming project, Sophie will be playing the role of Joan Hannington and depict her journey from housewife to criminal mastermind in 1980s London.

Sophie is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in the popular fantasy period drama, Game Of Thrones.