Breaking News
Mumbai: Self-test kits, a challenge for BMC yet again
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check

Sound check

Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

By presenting elements of history in this version, the band is leaving no stone unturned to push it high up the charts. Surely worth revisiting

Sound check

Johnny Rotten


A snap review of new music

In a bid to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, Sex Pistols re-released their 1977 anti-authoritarian anthem, God save the Queen. Band-member Johnny Rotten had reportedly once said, “You don’t write God save the Queen because you hate the English race. You write a song like that because you love them, and you’re fed up with them being mistreated.” By presenting elements of history in this version, the band is leaving no stone unturned to push it high up the charts. Surely worth revisiting!




On top of my playlist


Show full article

Music hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK