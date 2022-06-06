Sound check

By presenting elements of history in this version, the band is leaving no stone unturned to push it high up the charts. Surely worth revisiting

In a bid to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, Sex Pistols re-released their 1977 anti-authoritarian anthem, God save the Queen. Band-member Johnny Rotten had reportedly once said, “You don’t write God save the Queen because you hate the English race. You write a song like that because you love them, and you’re fed up with them being mistreated.” By presenting elements of history in this version, the band is leaving no stone unturned to push it high up the charts. Surely worth revisiting!

Dikshant

Come through — Jeremy Zucker:

This one is my go-to song when I miss someone.

Riha — Anuv Jain:

This song has seen me through a lot of challenging times.

Aaina — Afkap:

This track is among the best portrayals of how situations around you keep changing.

Better days (Acoustic) — Neiked & Mae Muller:

This is an ideal song to listen to when you need to uplift your mood.

Tere mere — Armaan Malik and Rashmi Virag:

This song has a deep sentimental value. It has me relive a lot of memories.