Sound check

Johnny Rotten
A snap review of new music
In a bid to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, Sex Pistols re-released their 1977 anti-authoritarian anthem, God save the Queen. Band-member Johnny Rotten had reportedly once said, “You don’t write God save the Queen because you hate the English race. You write a song like that because you love them, and you’re fed up with them being mistreated.” By presenting elements of history in this version, the band is leaving no stone unturned to push it high up the charts. Surely worth revisiting!
On top of my playlist