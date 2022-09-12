Sound check

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Snap review of new music

Ari Lennox


While this writer usually likes the work of Ari Lennox, Waste my time, from her sophomore album age/sex/location, doesn’t seem to live up to expectation. It appears like a throwback to the 2000s, with tunes that are reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s Never getting back together. Lennox appears to have zeroed in on a couple of sultry bars set against music that seems anything but contemporary.


Waste my time is part of her 12-track project, which includes collaborations with Lucky Daye and Chlöe. And while some of the tracks, including Pressure and Hoodie do hold promise, this solo offering seems to have been rather half-baked.


