Breaking News
Mumbai: Are those ugly lights on trees a public risk?
Crocodile rescued in 5-hour operation in Oshiwara
Mumbai: Heat to stay despite pre-monsoon spells
Bail for dead man: Experts want probe
Dabbawalas launch petition to make city cycle-friendly
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Aquas new single

Sound check: Aqua’s new single

Updated on: 12 June,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Snap review of new music

Sound check: Aqua’s new single

Dutch DJ Tiesto

Listen to this article
Sound check: Aqua’s new single
x
00:00

Aqua’s new single 
Worth your time: No


Dutch DJ Tiesto is the latest guest at Aqua’s party! The first official remix of the iconic 1997 number by the Danish dance-pop group that has been left off the official soundtrack to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, has released. It is, unfortunately, underwhelming. Of course, if you’re a ’90s kid, you’ll find yourself grooving to the familiar beats of the song, but the track offers little novelty when one considers the evolution in the music landscape in the last 25 years. Tiesto grabs attention with his unexpected drops that punctuate the rather hurried number, but the DJ’s attempt to interlace his electronic music with the original offering is anything but appealing. Aqua’s Lene had said that “Tiesto and our ride are quite alike, we’ve had to navigate through a constantly evolving music industry”. Unfortunately, that evolution isn’t exactly noticeable here.



Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK