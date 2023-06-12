Sound check: Aqua’s new single

Snap review of new music

Dutch DJ Tiesto

Aqua’s new single

Worth your time: No

Dutch DJ Tiesto is the latest guest at Aqua’s party! The first official remix of the iconic 1997 number by the Danish dance-pop group that has been left off the official soundtrack to Margot Robbie’s Barbie, has released. It is, unfortunately, underwhelming. Of course, if you’re a ’90s kid, you’ll find yourself grooving to the familiar beats of the song, but the track offers little novelty when one considers the evolution in the music landscape in the last 25 years. Tiesto grabs attention with his unexpected drops that punctuate the rather hurried number, but the DJ’s attempt to interlace his electronic music with the original offering is anything but appealing. Aqua’s Lene had said that “Tiesto and our ride are quite alike, we’ve had to navigate through a constantly evolving music industry”. Unfortunately, that evolution isn’t exactly noticeable here.

