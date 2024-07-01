Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf
Mumbai: TISS withdraws dismissal of over 100 staff members
Mumbai: BMC data reveals sharp increase in dog bites
Experts concerned new criminal laws may wreck overwhelmed judiciary
Mumbai: Another navy officer arrested in human trafficking case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Camila Cabellos latest album C Xoxo struggles to find an identity

Sound check: Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity

Updated on: 01 July,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Camila Cabello comes across as an artiste who cares far too much, or too little, and, in the process, delivers an album whose sonic quality mimics this indecisiveness.

Sound check: Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity

Camila Cabello

Listen to this article
Sound check: Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity
x
00:00

Camila Cabello’s “rebranding” of sorts, after her much-talked-about break-up with Shawn Mendes, may not precisely appeal to her followers, as her latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity. Cabello comes across as an artiste who cares far too much, or too little, and, in the process, delivers an album whose sonic quality mimics this indecisiveness.


On top of my playlist: Vasuda Sharma


Bad guy by Billie Eilish:
I like the song’s effortlessness, especially that of the hook line; it’s catchy and addictive.


Lights up by Harry Styles:
The song’s pre-chorus section has an unpredictable change in the chords. I love that.

Bailgaadi by Sharma And The Besharams:
The track has a laid-back groove, and the lyrics are fun and quirky.

Tiny bit of sky by Blackstratblues:
It has a lovely vibe.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK