Sound check: Camila Cabello’s latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello’s “rebranding” of sorts, after her much-talked-about break-up with Shawn Mendes, may not precisely appeal to her followers, as her latest album, C, Xoxo, struggles to find an identity. Cabello comes across as an artiste who cares far too much, or too little, and, in the process, delivers an album whose sonic quality mimics this indecisiveness.

On top of my playlist: Vasuda Sharma

Bad guy by Billie Eilish:

I like the song’s effortlessness, especially that of the hook line; it’s catchy and addictive.

Lights up by Harry Styles:

The song’s pre-chorus section has an unpredictable change in the chords. I love that.

Bailgaadi by Sharma And The Besharams:

The track has a laid-back groove, and the lyrics are fun and quirky.

Tiny bit of sky by Blackstratblues:

It has a lovely vibe.