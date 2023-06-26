Sound check: Gabby Barrett’s new single

Snap review of new music

Gabby Barrett

Worth your time: Yes

Gabby Barrett presents an energetic and summer-ready song in Glory days, as the country music singer celebrates being present in the moment, in her recently released song. Referring to the present as her ‘glory days’, she packs in both power and powerlessness in her rendition, making vulnerability seem appealing.

Best known to fans of country music for songs like Write it on my heart, and Never get it back, Barrett delivers a track that could double up as your travel companion. The song, after all, checks all the right boxes when it comes to the making of a number that can be played on loop.