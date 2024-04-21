Breaking News
Won't remove 'Hindu', 'Jai Bhavani' from party anthem: Uddhav Thackeray
Have withdrawn my resignation on advice of supporters: SP MLA Rais Shaikh
58-year-old man arrested for raping teen step-granddaughter
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at BJP office in Nariman Point
Maharashtra: 50 coaching centre students hospitalised over food poisoning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sound check

Updated on: 22 April,2024 05:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Heartless sees Sean’s signature melodic style take centre-stage in an English act that’s punctuated with Ikki’s Punjabi verses.

Sound check

Jay Sean

Listen to this article
Sound check
x
00:00

With all eyes (or ears, should we say?) on Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department—which set Spotify history by garnering over 300 million streams in a single day—we’re certain all other singles have taken a backseat. But if you’re willing to take a break from binge-listening Tay Tay’s music, Brit singer Jay Sean’s song, Heartless, can offer a desi relief.


Heartless sees Sean’s signature melodic style take centre-stage in an English act that’s punctuated with Ikki’s Punjabi verses. The song is being looked at as a window into what fans can expect in the Ride it hitmaker’s upcoming album. Sean, who entertained fans of English music with several collections, including his successful mixtape, Mistress, has been recently crafting music that could well be seen as a nod to his Indian roots.


This collaboration comes after Sean joined hands with Guru Randhawa for Surma surma, and long-time collaborator Rishi Rich for Nakhre. Both the numbers had elements of Indian languages interspersed with Sean’s English renditions. Heartless makes for a seamless listen, and a fitting opening track to Sean’s album. It’s instantly reminiscent of Sean’s hit, You make my love go, and harks back to the melodic tunes that first brought him into the limelight.


Today in music

April 22,2007: Beyonce and Shakira bagged the top spot on the UK singles chart with Beautiful liar. The track won the Most Earth-Shattering Collaboration award at the MTV Video Music Awards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taylor swift hollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK