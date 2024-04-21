Heartless sees Sean’s signature melodic style take centre-stage in an English act that’s punctuated with Ikki’s Punjabi verses.

Jay Sean

With all eyes (or ears, should we say?) on Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department—which set Spotify history by garnering over 300 million streams in a single day—we’re certain all other singles have taken a backseat. But if you’re willing to take a break from binge-listening Tay Tay’s music, Brit singer Jay Sean’s song, Heartless, can offer a desi relief.

Heartless sees Sean’s signature melodic style take centre-stage in an English act that’s punctuated with Ikki’s Punjabi verses. The song is being looked at as a window into what fans can expect in the Ride it hitmaker’s upcoming album. Sean, who entertained fans of English music with several collections, including his successful mixtape, Mistress, has been recently crafting music that could well be seen as a nod to his Indian roots.

This collaboration comes after Sean joined hands with Guru Randhawa for Surma surma, and long-time collaborator Rishi Rich for Nakhre. Both the numbers had elements of Indian languages interspersed with Sean’s English renditions. Heartless makes for a seamless listen, and a fitting opening track to Sean’s album. It’s instantly reminiscent of Sean’s hit, You make my love go, and harks back to the melodic tunes that first brought him into the limelight.

