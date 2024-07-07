Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check Snap review of new music

Updated on: 08 July,2024 06:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Kesha's Joyride, the first single from her upcoming sixth studio LP, pales out compared to chart-topping works, like Tik Tok, We r who we r, Right round, and Timber.

Kesha

Kesha’s new music
Worth your time: No


Amid her public dispute with Dr Luke, Kesha received an outpouring of support from fans and folk from the fraternity, which makes Joyride, the first single from 
her upcoming sixth studio LP, a celebratory one for her. It marks her first release after being freed from the producer’s label, and under her own banner. Joyride is a summer bop that draws you in with its unconventional beats, and lifts and drops. However, compared to the musician’s chart-topping works, like Tik Tok, We r who we r, Right round, and Timber, this one certainly pales. 


Today in music


Prince

July 8, 2007: Prince was forced off stage by police halfway through his set at a nightclub during a late-night gig in his home town of Minneapolis. The club was only allowed to stay open until 3 am, but Prince took to the stage at 2.45 am

kesha Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

