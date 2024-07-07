Kesha's Joyride, the first single from her upcoming sixth studio LP, pales out compared to chart-topping works, like Tik Tok, We r who we r, Right round, and Timber.

Kesha

Listen to this article Sound check: Snap review of new music x 00:00

Kesha’s new music

Worth your time: No

Amid her public dispute with Dr Luke, Kesha received an outpouring of support from fans and folk from the fraternity, which makes Joyride, the first single from

her upcoming sixth studio LP, a celebratory one for her. It marks her first release after being freed from the producer’s label, and under her own banner. Joyride is a summer bop that draws you in with its unconventional beats, and lifts and drops. However, compared to the musician’s chart-topping works, like Tik Tok, We r who we r, Right round, and Timber, this one certainly pales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today in music

July 8, 2007: Prince was forced off stage by police halfway through his set at a nightclub during a late-night gig in his home town of Minneapolis. The club was only allowed to stay open until 3 am, but Prince took to the stage at 2.45 am