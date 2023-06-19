Sound check: Madonna, Smith’s new single

Snap review of new music

Considering its sonic quality alone, there is absolutely nothing that Sam Smith and Madonna’s Vulgar does not have — the melodic amalgamation of EDM, Bollywood-ish notes, and a hint of African music is so beautifully crafted that they appear to belong to a single culture. Lyrically, though, Vulgar leaves a lot to aspire for.

Especially when one considers the umpteen number of writers involved in the process. But, where the song misses with its writing, it makes up with its composition. This one is easily going to be a hit among dancers and stage performers; there are no two ways about it. The recurring and commanding beats will inspire many jazz choreographies as well.