Sound check: Snap review of new music

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
With sounds that seem like an ode to music of the early 2000s, the team surely evokes a sense of nostalgia, but this one pales when compared to their past hits

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira


With their space-themed release, Don’t you worry, Black Eyed Peas and Shakira give us an insight into how a probable interaction with aliens may look like. With sounds that seem like an ode to music of the early 2000s, the team surely evokes a sense of nostalgia, but this one pales when compared to their past hits. 

