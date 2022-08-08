Sound check: Snap review of new music

While it may not compete with Harris’s previous outings, Obsessed has a rather upbeat melody that will linger on the mind, at least for a while

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris’s new single

Worth your time: Yes

Calvin Harris’s Obsessed, along with Charlie Puth and Shenseea, is among those tracks that nail the lyricism to reflect the world of the young generation. Based on infatuation, the song is the kind that will garner the attention of a generation that is... well, obsessed with social media, which is also where this number is further likely to earn favour. While it may not compete with Harris’s previous outings, Obsessed has a rather upbeat melody that will linger on the mind, at least for a while.

Jeanne releases song on love

Jeanne Merchant has released her latest track, Hello and goodbye, a track on the complexities of relationships. Highlighting that penning songs on the subject comes easy to her, she says, “I like writing about relationships because there are so many complexities and facets to them. It is interesting to know what goes on in relationships, both good and bad. This song is about someone who thought their [love] would last forever, but had to encounter lies and betrayal. [The couple] decides to part ways and move on.”