Sound check: Ne-Yo’s new single 

Updated on: 23 December,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

If you’ve grown up with an appetite for Ne-Yo’s songs from the 2000s, namely Miss independent, One in a million, and So sick, the Arkansas singer-songwriter’s first single since June is certain to keep you addicted for a while. 


Show me has the singer deliver an intimate and sexual number that’s enjoyable and lyrical. The song may not instantly stand out for its melody, like Ne-Yo’s past numbers, including  Closer, and Hate that I love you do, and it may take a while before his quintessential melodic voice takes charge in this track, but the number still emerges as among the finer romantic songs from this season. However, it is yet to be determined how well this mid-tempo track performs amid the ongoing festive holidays.  


