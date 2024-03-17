Breaking News
Sound check: Snap review of new music

Updated on: 18 March,2024 05:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Timberlake packs in assorted genres of music in this 18-track offering that speaks to his strengths

Justin Timberlake. Pic/AFP

Justin Timberlake’s new album
Worth your time: Yes


If you can continue to consume Justin Timberlake’s work amid the multiple controversies he has courted, (which side of cancel culture are you on?) his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, is certainly attractive. Timberlake packs in assorted genres of music in this 18-track offering that speaks to his strengths.



justin timberlake Music hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
