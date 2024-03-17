Timberlake packs in assorted genres of music in this 18-track offering that speaks to his strengths
Justin Timberlake. Pic/AFP
Justin Timberlake’s new album
Worth your time: Yes
If you can continue to consume Justin Timberlake’s work amid the multiple controversies he has courted, (which side of cancel culture are you on?) his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was, is certainly attractive. Timberlake packs in assorted genres of music in this 18-track offering that speaks to his strengths.
