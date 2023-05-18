'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release in India a day before its USA release

Cricketer Shubman Gill has voiced the character of Indian Spider-man, Pavitr Prabakhar for the film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse poster

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' has left Indian fans extremely exhilarated since the trailer of the film has come out. Recently, the makers announced that the voice of Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar will be lent by famous cricketer Shubman Gill for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film and this announcement took the excitement of the audiences to the highest heights. Owing to the fans' eagerness, the makers have decided to release the film on June 1 2023, a day before its worldwide release.

Speaking about this exciting development, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said, “The interest and excitement Indian fans have shown towards Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is overwhelming. To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we’ve decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages."

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in 2018, the masses can’t wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again. Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.

