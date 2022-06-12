Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to play in theatres

Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home—The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will release over the Labour Day Weekend

A still from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Seems like there can’t be enough of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After setting the box-office on fire, the film is once again waiting to take the audience on a fantasy ride as its extended cut will make its way to theatres on September 2.

Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home—The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will release over the Labour Day Weekend. The news came on Friday evening in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, along with a teaser featuring a clip from the movie where Tom Holland and previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield unite. The extended cut will play in the US and Canada, with more countries to be announced.

