Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to play in theatres

Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to play in theatres

Updated on: 12 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home—The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will release over the Labour Day Weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut to play in theatres

A still from Spider-Man: No Way Home


Seems like there can’t be enough of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After setting the box-office on fire, the film is once again waiting to take the audience on a fantasy ride as its extended cut will make its way to theatres on September 2.

Sony Pictures announced that Spider-Man: No Way Home—The More Fun Stuff Version, a cut of the December 2021 Marvel film with added and extended scenes, will release over the Labour Day Weekend. The news came on Friday evening in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, along with a teaser featuring a clip from the movie where Tom Holland and previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield unite. The extended cut will play in the US and Canada, with more countries to be announced. 




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Show full article

tom holland andrew garfield spider-man hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK