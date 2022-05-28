Sriya Lenka to be India's first K-pop idol as a Blackswan member

Sriya from India and Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin from Brazil have been selected

Sriya Lenka/DR music

India's Sriya Lenka and Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin from Brazil have been selected as the new members of Blackswan, making Sriya India's first K-pop idol. In 2021, DRmusic Entertainment, conducted global auditions to find a new member to join the group. Sriya from Odisha and Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin from Brazil were selected and flew to South Korea for training.

Only one was to be chosen as the fifth member, to join Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, and Leia of Blackswan. It has now been announced, that both will be joining the girl group. The post read “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan.”





