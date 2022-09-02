Starry honour for Avril Lavigne

Lavigne accepted the honour wearing the same sweatshirt she had worn during her first trip to the boulevard
Avril Lavigne
Singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. Speaking to an international news outlet, Lavigne revealed that when she began her music career at the age of 16, she never anticipated this accolade. She accepted the honour wearing the same sweatshirt she had worn during her first trip to the boulevard.
Lavigne, who brought a photo of herself from that trip, said, “To get a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a dream come true. I visited Hollywood for the first time when I was 16, and this is me photographed on that trip. I was wearing this hoodie, which was my favourite hoodie in high school. Never in a million years did I think I would have a star. I feel blessed, grateful and happy to still be making music.”
