Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Steven Spielberg reflects on Oscar snub for Jaws in upcoming documentary

Steven Spielberg reflects on Oscar snub for Jaws in upcoming documentary

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In Jaws @ 50, Spielberg recalled expecting a Best Director nod for the 1975 classic and being disappointed when it didn’t come. The film won 3 Oscars out of 4 nominations

Steven Spielberg. Pic/AFP

For acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, making 'Jaws' was an unforgettable and stressful experience. So much so that he thought the ordeal would land him a Best Director nod at the Academy Awards, reported People.

The famed filmmaker recalled in National Geographic's upcoming documentary 'Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story'. "When a film is on the cusp of being considered for awards, it's not so much what you want for yourself -- it's what everyone else says is going to happen for you," said Spielberg, adding, "So I just understood, 'I guess I'm getting nominated."


"So when I wasn't, I was surprised. And I was disappointed," he shared. "Because I was believing the noise, and you have to not believe that stuff."


Despite Spielberg missing out on a Best Director nomination, 'Jaws' was nominated for four Oscars in 1976 and won three, only missing out in the Best Picture category.

John Williams took home Best Original Score for his iconic music, while the shark thriller also clinched trophies for Best Film Editing and Best Sound, reported People.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau and produced in partnership with Spielberg's Amblin Documentaries, Jaws @ 50 includes the only interview with Spielberg about the movie's milestone 50th anniversary.

Other famed directors who appear in the documentary to reflect on Jaws' legacy include James Cameron, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas, Jordan Peele and Guillermo del Toro, reported People.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story premieres July 10 on National Geographic.

