Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton responds fan complaints over his recent character

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton responds fan complaints over his recent character

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The actor went on to laud the fourth season's direction, which he compared to Nightmare on Elm Street

Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton responds fan complaints over his recent character

Charlie Heaton. Pic/AFP


Charlie Heaton is well aware that not all 'Stranger Things' viewers are happy with the portrayal of his latest character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who portrayed Jonathan Byers on Netflix's blockbuster science fiction series, spoke with British GQ for an interview that was released online on Monday. Given that some viewers have voiced dissatisfaction with Jonathan's lack of presence on the programme since the second season on social media and other online forums, Heaton was questioned during the sit-down whether he believes his character has been relegated to the sidelines.




Heaton (28) replied, "I know why you're asking that". "And I've definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something -- 'What happened to the character?' It is an ensemble cast; obviously every season they've brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they've taken the story to different places."


Show full article

hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK