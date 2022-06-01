Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton responds fan complaints over his recent character

The actor went on to laud the fourth season's direction, which he compared to Nightmare on Elm Street

Charlie Heaton. Pic/AFP

Charlie Heaton is well aware that not all 'Stranger Things' viewers are happy with the portrayal of his latest character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who portrayed Jonathan Byers on Netflix's blockbuster science fiction series, spoke with British GQ for an interview that was released online on Monday. Given that some viewers have voiced dissatisfaction with Jonathan's lack of presence on the programme since the second season on social media and other online forums, Heaton was questioned during the sit-down whether he believes his character has been relegated to the sidelines.

Heaton (28) replied, "I know why you're asking that". "And I've definitely seen some forums like Screen Rant or something -- 'What happened to the character?' It is an ensemble cast; obviously every season they've brought in new characters, wonderful characters, and they've taken the story to different places."

