Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's second wedding took place in a beautiful location set against a scenic background in Italy.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi wedding pics

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a stunning white wedding

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a stunning white wedding. The actress has shared a series of beautiful pictures from their grand wedding, and we are left in awe of the gorgeous photos. The couple’s second wedding took place in a beautiful location set against a scenic background in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The happy couple earlier tied the knot in a top-secret ceremony in May. This weekend, they kicked off the festivities in the UK before catching a flight to Italy, reports Female First UK.

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures

As soon as the couple dropped pictures from their wedding ceremony, fans started reacting to them. One wrote, “Deserve all the happiness coming your way!!” Another fan wrote, “So happy for you both!! Love you so much.” A third fan commented, “Congratulations to both of you, I’m so happy for youuu.”

In the pictures shared on Millie’s Instagram, the actress can be seen wearing a stunning strappy white gown, which featured a beautiful sheer bridal veil. Meanwhile, her partner was seen in a white tux paired with black pants. While sharing the dreamy pictures, the actress wrote, "Forever and always, your wife."

Details about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding

A source told ‘The Sun’, “Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style. They hired an area in Sheesh for dinner with their family, including Millie’s parents, Kelly and Robert. Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris but didn’t go too mad as they had to fly to Italy.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, the loved-up duo planned a spectacular ceremony and reception and have even lined up a famous singer for the afterparty. The insider said: "Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding. She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over especially for them."

Earlier, a source mentioned, “Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony; the second wedding is going to be huge. All of their celebrity friends, including Millie’s ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there. It is going to be a huge wedding."

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating. In 2024, Brown starred in and executive produced the fantasy film Damsel for Netflix, directed by Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, based on a screenplay by Dan Mazeau. She will next star in the Russo brothers' The Electric State, an adaptation of Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel of the same name.

(Inputs from IANS)