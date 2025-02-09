The viral photo shows Millie Bobby Brown posing from her seat while the fan remains in a wheelchair. There is an arm-length distance between the two, making it an awkward frame

Millie Bobby Brown Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'This is disgusting': Netizens slam Millie Bobby Brown for awkward photo with specially-abled fan x 00:00

Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown is receiving flak on social media for her recent encounter with a specially-abled fan, who reportedly paid a whopping amount to take a picture with the actor at an event. The viral photo shows Millie posing from her seat while the fan remains in a wheelchair. There is an arm-length distance between the two, making it an awkward frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

couldn't she stand up and hug her or something um? pic.twitter.com/qlExGWPjqb — faye ִ ࣪𖤐 (@sevenflings) February 7, 2025

Netizens slam Millie Bobby Brown

As the picture surfaced on social media, a section of netizens called out Millie for her way of posing. One user wrote, “So let me get this straight: this girl paid $200 for this photo, and bc she's in a wheelchair it's harder for her to get closer for a nicer picture with Millie Bobby Brown. Yet Millie still didn't stand up to accommodate her for a shot that takes 5 seconds max?”

“This is actually disgusting to see,” added another.

One user commented on X, “This is what happens when you give this girl a platform at 13 years old. She isn't even a good actress anyway. She just got lucky the show blew up.”

Another wrote, “Knowing all the accommodations someone in a wheelchair has to make in order to go through public spaces, travel,…the bare minimum was to get her ass up and stand closer to her fan (who also paid a fcking lot to meet her).”

Millie to star in Stranger Things season 5

Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays Eleven, remarked on her growth alongside the series, stating, "I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird." The final season of Stranger Things is slated for a 2025 premiere. While season 5 marks the conclusion of the main series, Netflix has exciting plans for the Stranger Things universe, including a live-stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End and an animated spinoff series currently in development.

Millie Bobby Brown’s work front

Millie will be seen in The Electric State, a sci-fi action film directed by the Russo Brothers, set to premiere globally on March 14 on Netflix. Based on the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag, the film also stars Chris Pratt in an epic journey through a robot-invaded alternate version of the 1990s.