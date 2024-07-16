To kick things off, the streaming service Netflix has released behind-the-scenes footage showing the cast both on and off-camera as they work on the final episodes

Stranger Things

The popular show, Stanger Things, is gearing up for its last season. To kick things off, the streaming service Netflix has released behind-the-scenes footage showing the cast both on and off-camera as they work on the final episodes.

Netflix unveils first look of Stranger Things Season 5 with BTS footage

The video shows that Stranger Things is about halfway through filming the exciting fifth season. Maya Hawke and Joe Keery appear first, announcing the start of season 5 on the first day of shooting.

The video features Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, the heart of the show. As she drives to the set, she mentions to the camera that it's been ten years since she filmed the first season. “I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20-years-old. Feels very weird.”

What Maya Hawke had to say about Stranger Things Season 5

Actress Maya Hawke has provided an insightful update on the filming progress of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series 'Stranger Things'. Known for her role as Robin, Hawke discussed the ambitious scale of the upcoming season, likening it to producing "eight movies," according to Deadline.

The journey to bring Season 5 to fruition has been marked by challenges, with production delays stemming from external factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent strike by writers and actors in 2023.

Despite these setbacks, filming for the final installment commenced in January 2024, setting the stage for a grand conclusion to the beloved sci-fi saga.

In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, Hawke humorously acknowledged the series' tumultuous history, quipping, "This show has been a little bit cursed."

She praised showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer for their meticulous approach to storytelling and production, emphasising the extensive effort dedicated to crafting each season.

"Our showrunners, Matt and Ross, take a lot of responsibility. They have an amazing team of writers, but they're very involved," Hawke explained, adding, "They write a lot and they are very intense and serious about the quality of the continued writing, and it takes a long time to write each season, and it takes a long time to shoot them."

Reflecting on her character Robin's evolution and aspirations for the final season, Hawke previously expressed her desire for Robin to have a significant narrative arc, including a potential heroic moment.

