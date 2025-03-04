Millie Bobby Brown slammed media scrutiny over her looks, calling it bullying. She criticized headlines questioning her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown will not take it anymore. The Stranger Things actress took to her Instagram and dropped a video of herself calling out people for pointing fingers at her over how she looks. Recently, there have been several instances where media houses shared articles surrounding her looks and how she is growing up. This particular conversation didn’t sit well with the actress, who has now called out such articles.

Millie Bobby Brown taking a stand for herself

In her video, Millie shared, “I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny. I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target.”

‘This isn’t journalism’

Further, while questioning the journalistic approach nowadays, Millie shared a few of the headlines written about her and said, “Let’s talk about the articles, the headlines, the people who are so desperate to tear young women down. ‘Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown ageing so badly?’ by Lydia Hawken. ‘What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?’ by John Ely. ‘Millie Bobby Brown mistaken for someone’s mom as she guides younger sister Ava through LA’ by Cassie Carpenter. ‘Little Britain’s Matt Lucas takes savage swipe at Millie Bobby Brown’s new “mommy makeover” look’—written by Bethan Edwards, amplifying an insult rather than questioning why a grown man is mocking a young woman’s appearance. This isn’t journalism. This is bullying.”

‘I will not be shamed for…’

She further stated that the fact that some of these articles are written by women makes it even worse. “Disillusioned people can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman on her terms, not theirs,” she added.

To conclude her point, the Godzilla vs. Kong star put the record straight and said that she isn’t apologizing for growing up. She said, “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself.”